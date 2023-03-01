Following the arrest of the prime accused in the case of stealing flower pots kept near Shankar Chowk for the upcoming G-20 conference, the role of a contractual worker of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has come to the fore on Wednesday.

The arrested accused, Manmohan Yadav, has told the police that it was the GMDA official who had called him to pick up the flower pots from near Shankar Chowk on Tuesday.

“The concerned staff has been terminated from service,” said GMDA spokesperson Neha Sharma.

The terminated staff, Nawab Singh, was a contractual employee with the GMDA.

During interrogation, Manmohan disclosed that Nawab Singh, who is a friend of his, had called him to the spot to pick up the flower pots, the police said.

The police have already registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and arrested Manmohan for the theft of flower pots. The pots were recovered from the vehicle used to pick them up, which has also been seized.

A video of the incident went viral on Tuesday, in which two people could be seen stealing the flower pots and loading them in the car before fleeing from the spot.

