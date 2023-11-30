Gurugram: Gym trainer held for shooting, injuring club manager over minor dispute

A 38-year-old gym trainer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting and injuring a nightclub manager over an argument on discount in the bill in Sector-47 area in Gurugram, police said.

The victim — the manager of Dockyard Club — told the police that on Wednesday night due to an argument over the discount, 15-20 people abused him and a boy fired 3-4 rounds, of which a bullet hit his leg.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections at the Sadar Police Station in Gurugram.

Acting promptly on the complaint, a crime branch team of the Gurugram Police arrested the gym trainer Surender, a resident of Jhajjar district from near Harish Bakery Sector-31, Gurugram on Thursday.

“The arrested man disclosed that over the discount in the bill, he fired on the manager and fled the spot. We are probing the manager and the remaining accused will be arrested soon,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

20231130169790