HEALTHINDIA

Gurugram health department collects samples of 30 influenza suspects

NewsWire
0
0

The health department has sent the samples of 30 patients suspected of suffering from H1N1, H3N2 for examination, an official said on Friday.

While issuing advisories regarding the seasonal influenza, the health department has been asked to make all arrangements in the hospitals as well as inform the patients about the required precautions.

“If any patient is suffering from fever, cough, respiratory problems or a symptom associated with the influenza virus, we first take all of his samples and after getting the report, we provide immediate treatment,” Civil surgeon Dr. Virender Yadav said.

“Apart from this, we appeal to people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, so that the infection does not spread from one to another,” he added.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. J.P. Rajliwal said that there is a facility to take samples at 43 places in the district. “Flu OPD is also running in other places, including the civil hospital. Patients with symptoms can consult a doctor here at the government facility,” he said.

20230317-132601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Portugal’s daily Covid-19 cases fall to lowest level in 2022

    Africa’s Covid-19 cases near 11.19 mn

    A standing desk may lower your breast cancer risk

    AIIMS installs Vitros lab testing system on 66th foundation day