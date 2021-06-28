Amid a steady decline in fresh Covid-19 cases, the Gurugram health department has issued an alert against the Delta Plus variant across the district, which has been classified by the central government as a major concern.

Although the district has not yet reported any case of Delta Plus variant, yet the chief medical officer (CMO) Virender Yadav has written to all the officials and authorities to stay alert against the variant.

The health officials said that the department has chalked out an action plan to fight the new variant.

For this, an intensive screening campaign will be carried out in all the crowded spots. Besides, the private health facilities have also been asked to update the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal.

“To make necessary preparation for prevention and control of the delta plus variant of the Covid-19. A screening drive will run in the widespread rural areas along with urban areas of the district. Rapid antigen probe will be emphasised. Necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities,” Yadav told IANS.

According to the health officials, the new delta plus variant is manifold, as well as penetrating it rapidly. Even after the vaccination, it also reduces the immune system. Looking at it, the identification and treatment of Covid infection become very important.

“The number of rapid antigen testing will increase in all health centres, housing societies, corporate offices, community centres and other crowded places. Specials booths will also be set up for this. The vaccination drive will also be carried out along with testing,” Yadav said.

He has also asked all the government and private hospitals to take necessary steps to prevent the Covid infection.

