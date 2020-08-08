Gurugram health dept busts sex-determination racket in Jhajjar

Gurugram, Aug 9 (IANS) The Gurugram health department has busted a sex-determination racket operating from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar, police officials said on Saturday.

One person was arrested in connection with the case.

Virender Yadav, the civil surgeon of Gurugram said: “We have learnt from our sources that one person named Rajesh Kumar was involved in sex-determination activities through a lady doctor of Jhajjar.

“Subsequently, we took the help of a pregnant woman. As per the plan, she approached Rajesh and set the deal of sex-determination at Rs 25,000,” Yadav said.

On Friday morning, Rajesh took the pregnant woman to a diagnostic centre located on Rohtak road in Bahadurgarh.

She underwent ultrasound in the centre. The staffer of the facility had also given her a slip of Rs 2,200. When she asked about fetus sex, Rajesh informed that Surender, the staffer of ultrasound centre would confirm her in the evening and would communicate her later,” Yadav said.

“Our team headed by Dr Anil Gupta later nabbed Rajesh from Gurugram. Surender however managed to escape from the spot. We have also recovered marked currency note worth Rs 25,000 from his possession. The entire conversation was also recorded in audio form right from day one since the pregnant woman met him,” Yadav said.

Further probe is on.

