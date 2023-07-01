To strengthen the health facilities in rural areas of the city, the district health department will soon induct five radiographers, Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said here.

The CMO told IANS that the Haryana government is in the process of hiring 100 radiographers across the state, of which five will be sent to the Gurugram district under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) programme.

At present only two radiographers are working at Civil Hospital Sector-10 Gurugram.

These professionals are expected to join the primary health care center located in Farrukhnagar, Pataudi, and Sohna blocks.

The move comes in response to a shortage of regular radiographers at various hospitals and medical institutions of the state. “The shortage of qualified professionals such as radiographers and radiologists has been a longstanding issue in healthcare especially in rural areas of Gurugram. This has resulted in a lack of access to necessary medical procedures and tests for patients, causing inconvenience and delay in treatment,” Yadav said.

However, due to a lack of regular radiographers and radiologists ultrasound, X-rays ra machines at several medical institutions are lying idle, causing inconvenience to patients. The move has been welcomed by patients, who had to face long waiting periods for medical tests due to the shortage of qualified professionals.

“It will provide huge relief to the patients, especially in rural areas. Once they will join rural health facilities patients do not need to travel far away to visit private health institutions for medical tests. Patients will get their test done at the government healthcare system,” said a villager.

