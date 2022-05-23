Hundreds of buyers of the Mahira Home project in Sector-68 of Gurugram held a protest on Monday at the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram office and demanded clarity on when and who will provide them flats along with a forensic audit.

A protesting home buyer said they are not against the government body nor the builder but require a timeline for the delivery of flats.

“Which government body like HRERA or Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) will help us in delivery of flats. We cannot come daily leaving behind jobs and children and organise protests. We just need a written assurance from the concerned body to help in the delivery of flats,” said a home buyer, who participated in the protest.

The demonstration began at 2 p.m. and lasted for two hours. Protesters, including women and young children, shouted slogans and asked for government intervention.

The majority of the buyers have made full payment in the project and are now paying rent and equated monthly instalments (EMI) simultaneously.

“We had also approached the builder who assured us they are trying to get their licence back so that flats can be delivered in the committed time frame,” another protester said.

Earlier this month the department of town and country planning passed an order for cancellation of the license of a project in Sector-68 being developed by Mahira Infratech alleging the developer had submitted forged bank guarantees, licence agreements and other documents to obtain the licence for the project. It intimated HRERA for cancellation of licence and requested the authority to freeze the account of the company with immediate effect.

HRERA Gurugram has issued a notice directing the freezing of all accounts associated with real estate firm M/s Mahira Infratech ltd. formerly known as M/s Sai Aaina Farms Pvt. Ltd.

The protesters also said the authorities should have checked the paperwork at the beginning or cancelled the license much earlier.

“Now we have made full payment, and there is no hope that the project will be completed,” a buyer said.

“We want the concerned authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and also conduct a forensic audit of the project and ensure the timeline in delivery of flats,” another buyer said.

A spokesperson for the developer said that they have already appealed in the matter to the higher appellate authority and the matter is scheduled to be heard on May 26. “We are hopeful to get relief in the matter and we are committed to delivering the flats to the buyers,” he said, requesting anonymity.

The company was developing a real estate project, ‘Affordable group housing colony’ over approximately 10 acres in sector-68.

The Authority has registered various affordable group housing projects associated with the Mahira Group namely Mahira Homes-103 developed by Mahira Buildtech Pvt. Ltd, Mahira Homes in sector- 63, Mahira Homes 95, Mahira Homes 104 developed by Czar Buildwell Pvt. Ltd.

