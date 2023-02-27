INDIALIFESTYLE

Gurugram: Hry Chief Secretary, DGP review G20 preparations

The preparations for organising the G20 Summit meeting of the anti-corruption working group from March 1 to 4, in Gurugram are gaining momentum.

Arrangements have been made for displaying the Haryanvi Culture from the IGI Airport to the Leela Hotel here to welcome the delegates, officials said on Monday.

Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, along with Director General of Police, P.K. Agrawal on Monday reviewed the preparations for the G20 meeting of the Anti Corruption Working Group. The necessary directions have also been given to officers.

Kaushal said that the foreign delegates would experience India’s warm welcoming tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, and the spirit of Haryana’s rich cultural heritage.

He was also apprised about the programmes being organised during the summit to be held in Gurugram.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the preparations made at the places fixed to be visited by the delegates at Museum Camera, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, Transport Museum and Pratapgarh Farm.

He also reviewed the route plan, traffic control and security arrangements from the airport to the venue fixed for the meeting.

The arrangements for the stay of the delegates and tours of sightseeing places have been reviewed.

Police personnel have also been given special training for the G20 Summit.

