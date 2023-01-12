The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradikaran (HSVP) plants to raise Rs 2,573.88 crore by selling its commercial land parcels in Gurugram.

Accordingly, the development authority has listed three commercial plots located in Sector 29, earmarked for commercial complexes. All these properties will be sold through e-auction, officials said.

As per the details shared by HSVP, the auction will take place on February 8.

According to the officials, the first plot area is 5 acres, floor area ratio (FAR) is 3.50 and the proposed reserve price is Rs 1,095.26 crore. The land is located near Huda City Centre Metro station.

The second plot area at the same location is 5 acres, the FAR is 3.50 and the proposed reserve price is Rs 1,095.27 crore.

The third plot area is 1.75 acres, the FAR is 3.50 and the proposed reserve price is Rs 383.34 crore. The property is located adjacent to the Kingdom of Dreams (KoD) in Sector 29.

Officials said that interested buyers can check the details of the properties put on auction on the authority’s website — hsvphry.org.in — at the time of registration.

