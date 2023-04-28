A 34-year-old man, who was arrested by the Gurugram Police for allegedly killing his wife and then chopping her body, has reportedly admitted to the police that he killed his wife over an extra-marital affair.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, who was living on rent in Manesar. He used to work as a cook in the Navy and had retired last year.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia Sharma (28). The couple has an 8-year-old daughter.

During questioning, Jitender told the police that he had an extra-marital affair with a Bihar-based woman whom he had met on a train. Later, he secretly married her. He also has a son from his second marriage.

“The accused’s wife came to know about his affair which led to a dispute between them. To get rid of the situation, he decided to kill his wife. The accused first strangled her to death and later chopped her body into multiple pieces and packed them in polythene bags.

“He decided to dispose of the body parts in different places in Gurugram so that the body couldn’t be identified. He tried to dispose of the torso in a room built in the fields in Kukdola village in the Manesar area on April 21,” said Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP (crime).

The accused disposed of the other body parts in Manesar’s forest area, Kherki-Daula, and the head in a pond near KMP road. The head was recovered by the police in the presence of the executive magistrate on Jitender’s disclosure on April 23.

The police also recovered the clothes of the deceased, a knife, a trolly bag, and a backpack used in the crime.

During the search of the room in which the torso was found, the police found a polythene bag with the name of a Vishakhapatnam-based company. On inquiry, a vendor of the company informed the police that they supply that type of polythene bags to the Indian Navy only, as it is expensive.

While examining the record of missing reports in several police stations, the police found that a man named Jitender had registered a missing person FIR for his wife on April 21.

“After strenuous efforts and analysis of CCTV footages of that particular period, Jitender was seen in a footage carrying a packed trolly bag and backpack on a bike, and returning with a deflated bag. We apprehended Jitender on April 26 from Manesar. On interrogation, he confessed to his crime,” Singh said.

The incident came to light after a villager alerted the police about the half-burnt torso after smoke was emanating from the room built on his farm.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC at the Manesar police station.

