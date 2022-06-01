A team of the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive in the Rajendra Park area and Babupur village during which some under-construction structures were demolished, officials said.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said the colonies were being developed in violation of rules, without necessary permissions from the authorities.

During the drive in the Rajendra Park area, an under-construction building was partly demolished and thereafter sealed. Also, the two vacant flats of three occupied structures in the surrounding area were sealed.

A similar drive was conducted in village Babupur where 12 illegal shops — in midst of strong agitation, were also demolished.

A total of 100 policemen were present at the spot to deal with any untoward incident.

Earlier, on May 27, a team of the DTCP had conducted a demolition drive alongside the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. About 10 acres of land was cleared.

During the drive, 10 dhabas, one pocket of a scrapper, workshop and repairing shops were demolished.

20220601-213620