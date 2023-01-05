INDIA

Gurugram: Interstate house thieves’ racket busted, 4 held

Gurugram Police has busted an interstate gang of house thieves and arrested four of its members from the city.

The police have also recovered Rs 4.45 lakh, gold and silver jewellery, one car and instruments used in the crime from their possession.

The gang has committed 19 thefts in Gurugram, Panipat, Jhajjar, Delhi and Sonipat.

In connection with the incident, a complaint of house theft was received on December 22.

Giving this information on Thursday, Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), informed that the arrested accused have been identified as Rakesh, Priyanshu alias Ansh, Prakash Soni and Nazmula.

Three of the accused were arrested from JJ Colony in Bawana of Delhi while the fourth accused Priyanshu was arrested from Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused used to do a recce and usually target locked houses in different areas. The accused even target the locked houses of police officials residing in the Panipat district Police Line.

“There are about 19 cases registered against the culprits in four districts of Haryana and Delhi. Rakesh, Priyanshu and Prakash are on police remand for further questioning while Nazmula has been sent to jail,” Sangwan said.

