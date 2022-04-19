HEALTHINDIA

Gurugram issues advisory for schools amid spike in Covid cases

NewsWire
0
3

The health department of Gurugram on Tuesday issued an advisory for schools in view of the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

The advisory urges adherence to physical distancing, wearing of masks and thermal scanning.

“We are again witnessing a surge in Covid cases in April. Daily we are reporting nearly 200 cases. On Monday, the district had reported 198 cases. The positivity rate is also up from 1.62 per cent in March to 5.97% on Monday. Nearly 15 per cent cases are being reported in children on a daily basis. So surveillance in schools is of utmost importance to us,” the advisory said.

According to the advisory, wearing masks has again been made mandatory in Gurugram. The staff should be appropriately stationed to ensure thermal scanning, physical distancing and wearing of masks.

“A close circuit camera should be considered to monitor compliance with all the Covid protocols inside the schools,” the advisory said.

“No symptomatic child should be allowed to come to the school. Effective disinfection of classrooms must be ensured on a daily basis. If a child tests positive, ensure that he/she is isolated for seven days at home and the close contacts are tested,” it added.

Meanwhile, the state health department is conducting more than 3,000 tests per day across the district. The department has also installed 8-10 Covid testing camps in different locations of the district.

20220419-212406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi to get only 8 lakh jabs for June, vaccination for...

    Hyderabad Metro to run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Georgia reports 954 new Covid-19 cases

    K’taka warns of action against hospitals over beds