The health department of Gurugram on Tuesday issued an advisory for schools in view of the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

The advisory urges adherence to physical distancing, wearing of masks and thermal scanning.

“We are again witnessing a surge in Covid cases in April. Daily we are reporting nearly 200 cases. On Monday, the district had reported 198 cases. The positivity rate is also up from 1.62 per cent in March to 5.97% on Monday. Nearly 15 per cent cases are being reported in children on a daily basis. So surveillance in schools is of utmost importance to us,” the advisory said.

According to the advisory, wearing masks has again been made mandatory in Gurugram. The staff should be appropriately stationed to ensure thermal scanning, physical distancing and wearing of masks.

“A close circuit camera should be considered to monitor compliance with all the Covid protocols inside the schools,” the advisory said.

“No symptomatic child should be allowed to come to the school. Effective disinfection of classrooms must be ensured on a daily basis. If a child tests positive, ensure that he/she is isolated for seven days at home and the close contacts are tested,” it added.

Meanwhile, the state health department is conducting more than 3,000 tests per day across the district. The department has also installed 8-10 Covid testing camps in different locations of the district.

