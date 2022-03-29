A 22-year-old man working as labourer was killed on Tuesday at a construction site here in Sector-85 after he got buried in mud.

The deceased has been identified as Gajender Pal, a resident of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh.

Pal, along with other labourers, was digging a basement area when the incident took place.

A construction project was being carried out there by a political leader.

“He was pulled out and rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Rajender Singh, Station House Officer of Kherki Daula police station, told IANS.

“We are probing the matter and if we find any act of negligence in the construction work, an action will be initiated against the guilty,” he said.

He said the police, meanwhile, got vacated an adjoining under-construction building as a precautionary measure.

No case has been registered yet.

