The Gurugram police on Saturday arrested a landlord for allegedly killing his tenant for non-payment of rent from Sector 5 here.

The victim has been identified as Rajender, reportedly an alcoholic who was residing in Gurgaon village in a rented accommodation.

According to the police, the landlord, who has been identified as Suresh, had gone to Rajender’s rented accommodation to collect rent on May 1. There the duo consumed alcohol following which an argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, Suresh then strangled Rajender to death.

The accused then threw the body inside a water booster station in the village and fled from the spot.

On May 2, the sanitation workers had informed the police that a naked body of a man was spotted inside a water booster station with injury marks on body.

A case of murder was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

20230506-210603