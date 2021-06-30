As Gurugram health department started the mega vaccination drive for those between 18-44 years of age and second dose for 45 plus citizens, the long queues can be seen outside various vaccination centres in Gurugram.

No registration is mandatory for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group and 45 plus age group and there is a walk-in facility for this category. The official said the vaccine will be administered first come first serve basis.

“Covid jab is important to prevent further infection. Vaccination can reduce hospitalisation and deaths. It will also help us save our children,” said Aman, a beneficiary waiting for his turn to get vaccinated at a vaccination centre in Gurugram.

Another beneficiary Anmol Khatri told IANS that he was waiting for a long time for the authorities to open a window for the vaccination for the 18-44 age group. The government should arrange proper management so that the beneficiary could not wait so much”.

“I had attempted several times to get the Covid jab but was failed. Now I am excited to get myself vaccinated against Covid-19. Vaccination is important as the cases in the country are rising,” Akash another beneficiary waiting for his turn to get a jab at a vaccination centre in Gurugram said.

“To give further impetus to the ongoing vaccination campaign in the district and to connect more and more people to the vaccination campaign, the health department has begun mega drive-through vaccination from June 30 to July 4.

More than 50 government and private health facilities in the district are serving as COVID-19 vaccination centres for people between 18-44 years and 45 age plus group.

Meanwhile, around 13,55,162 people in Gurugram have been administered corona vaccines till Tuesday.

