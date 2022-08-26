Gurugram-based developers Whiteland Corporation, who were being reported by a section of media to have links with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday issued a statement claiming a conspiracy against them.

After Tejashwi Yadav denied having a share in the Gurugram-based company, it also denied that it has any link with the RJD leader or political money is invested in the mall.

In its statement, Whiteland Corporation Ltd said: “A certain section of the media have reported news involving the name of Whiteland Corporation in the ‘Land for Jobs’ scam, where the company has been accused of being beneficiary in political money. This is prima facie, and seemingly with malicious intent to damage the company’s reputation and business.

“Whiteland Corporation is known to always ensure the highest level of all compliances, integrity, and work ethics. It appears that some vested interests are behind this entire unfortunate conspiracy and false portrayal. As a law-abiding company, we not only have full faith in the judiciary but also we would request the authorities to unearth the matter in complete detail.”

The company also said that it is “fully cooperating with investigative authorities in every manner and are available for any kind of investigation at any time”. “All relevant details of the company have been provided without any delay from our side.”

“We would urge the media to exercise journalistic caution and restraint in reporting about any matter in haste. It is pertinent to highlight that the entire news has been published without taking our view on it. It is surprising to see that some daily nationals of repute have published false information about the Company’s project launch event being stalled.

“It is also to be noted that the official works were also resumed post the brief search conducted by the CBI in the office premises and construction site of Urban Cubes 71. The assets of the company have been lawfully acquired with only the legitimate sources of the company and are regularly audited as per the protocol. Whiteland Corporation Pvt Ltd is a growing company with a stupendous track record of the management. We hope this matter is thoroughly investigated and only the correct information is circulated,” it said in the statement.

The CBI conducted multiple raids on the premises of RJD leaders in Patna, Katihar, Madhubani, Vaishali and Sitamarhi district on August 24. Besides that, it also conducted an investigation on the Urban Cubes mall of Gurugram, purportedly on the belief that Tejashwi Yadav has an investment in it.

Following the raid, Tejashwi Yadav also claimed that he has nothing to do with that mall.

“It was inaugurated by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and a BJP MP has a stake in it,” he said.

