The shop owners of MG Road malls under the banner of ‘Metropolis Space Owners Association’ staged a protest on Wednesday against the spas and massage parlours, alleging that those establishments are being used for the flesh trade.

They alleged that the “illegal activities” are hampering their businesses.

More than 100 shop owners protested at MGF Metropolis Mall, holding placards and banners.

The protesters alleged that such spas create a nuisance and families are unable to visit the malls on MG Road.

“The mall has 12 spas and most of them run flesh trade rackets under the garb of offering massage-related therapy. The problem is that the women working at these spas create a nuisance. This can harm our businesses,” Akash Oberoi, a retailer in MGF Metropolis Mall, told reporters.

The shop owners also alleged that they had also submitted their plea before the police when they took action against such spas.

There are over 500 spas and massage parlours across the city.

