INDIALIFESTYLE

Gurugram mall shop owners stage protest against massage parlours

NewsWire
0
0

The shop owners of MG Road malls under the banner of ‘Metropolis Space Owners Association’ staged a protest on Wednesday against the spas and massage parlours, alleging that those establishments are being used for the flesh trade.

They alleged that the “illegal activities” are hampering their businesses.

More than 100 shop owners protested at MGF Metropolis Mall, holding placards and banners.

The protesters alleged that such spas create a nuisance and families are unable to visit the malls on MG Road.

“The mall has 12 spas and most of them run flesh trade rackets under the garb of offering massage-related therapy. The problem is that the women working at these spas create a nuisance. This can harm our businesses,” Akash Oberoi, a retailer in MGF Metropolis Mall, told reporters.

The shop owners also alleged that they had also submitted their plea before the police when they took action against such spas.

There are over 500 spas and massage parlours across the city.

20230215-214002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Six in fray for four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan

    Jagan urges Amit Shah to set up forensic university in Andhra

    Sanjay Dutt on playing villain: ‘You get to bend the rules,...

    Law will take its own course: KTR