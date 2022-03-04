INDIA

Gurugram: Man arrested for killing live-in-partner

By NewsWire
0
19

A man has been arrested in Gurugram for killing his live-in partner, the police said on Friday.

The police said that in 2018, the accused had hatched a conspiracy with his live-in-partner and killed the latter’s husband.

According to the police, the accused, who has been identified as Surender alias Dudhiya, was arrested on Friday from Sector-43.

Surender, a resident of Delhi, was in a live-in relationship with a 44-year-old woman, a widow, who was living with her son in Kanhai village in Gurugram in rented accommodation.

The woman’s son stated in his police complaint that Surender was residing with his mother for three years after his father had gone missing.

The accused disclosed before the police that he had developed a relationship with the woman, Kamla Devi, in 2014 in Delhi.

“When the woman’s husband, Mahesh, came to know about their illegal relationship, the duo hatched a conspiracy following which Surender killed Mahesh in 2018 and threw his body in a canal in Delhi. After the incident, the woman had filed a missing complaint in Delhi. They later shifted to Gurugram and started staying together,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for Gurugram police.

The accused also revealed that he was jobless and due to this there was a dispute between them. On March 1, he smothered her to death and fled the spot, the accused told the police.

20220304-215805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.