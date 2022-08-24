A 26-year-old man was arrested for selling fake vehicle insurance policies in the name Policybazzar insurance from Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Rahul Kumar was arrested by cyber crime police station team (east) of the Gurugram police on Monday.

Rahul Kumar was on the run since June 2021 when he along with his accomplice had duped a Gurugram resident of Rs 51,218 on the pretext of renewing his vehicle policy.

A case in this regard was registered at the cyber crime police station (east) Gurugram.

The Gurugram police had nabbed three of Rahul Kumar’s aides — Shashinath Pathak alias Abhishek Pal, Rajeshwari Singh and Nihal Singh in 2021.

“Rahul Kumar confessed to the police that he also ran fake call centres from the year 2020 to 2021 at different places in Delhi to cheat multiple people and also hired people for Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per month for the crime. The accused gang, which split in the group of two people each, has cheated around 448 people of more than Rs 42,95,000 within two years,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

The police also seized a fake insurance policy prepared by the accused.

“The accused disclosed before the police that he and his other accomplices earlier used to work for an insurance company. The culprits together made a plan to dupe people by selling fake vehicle insurance policies for which they took data of people from various websites and arranged fake bank accounts and fake mobile numbers and started calling people from fake mobile numbers for vehicle insurance. We confirmed it with the insurance firm officials and then nabbed the accused,” Sangwan said.

“They used to cheat the policyholder in the name of giving a discount of 25 per cent in the policy premium by pretending to be a representative/agent of the ‘Policy Bazaar’ and get the money transferred to their bank account. The accused used to prepare the fake policies from the website named ‘ilovepdf’,” he added.

Rahul Kumar has been sent to police remand for three days.

“During the custody, recovery will be made from the accused after in-depth interrogation about other fellow accused,” Sangwan said.

