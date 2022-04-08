INDIA

Gurugram man arrested for stabbing mother to death (Ld)

In a shocking incident, a man killed his mother over a suspected property dispute in Gurugram’s Shivpuri area, the police said on Friday.

The incident happened around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday. The accused, Manish Bhandari, who has been arrested now, stabbed his 66-year-old mother, Veena Kumari, in the neck and chest several times with a knife, leaving her seriously injured. She was then rushed to the civil hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors.

The police have also recovered the crime weapon from his possession.

The accused told the officials that due to domestic disputes, his wife and son live separately since 2018. He was an engineer but was jobless and when he wanted to bring back his wife and son, his mother refused.

“On this matter, a verbal dispute broke out between them and in a fit of rage, he stabbed his mother several times and fled the spot,” Rajeev Deswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said.

In connection with the incident, the police had filed a murder case based on the complaint by the deceased’s husband at the New Colony police station.

