Gurugram: Man arrested for trying to extort Rs 1cr from bizman

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a Gurugram-based businessman by threatening to kill him and his family, police said.

The police had received a complaint from the businessman on January 11 who claimed have received an extortion letter from an unknown person.

He said that the man threatened to kill him if he did not pay the ransom amount, the police said.

An FIR was registered at the Sector-14 police station in Gurugram and police swung into action to trace the accused.

The arrested accused was identified as Sandeep Tyagi aka Jitender.

On Sunday, police received a tip-off about the accused. They laid a trap and arrested him from Iffco Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, the official said.

During questioning, it was ascertained that the accused was aformer employee of the complainant and knows about the victim’s background and his family.

“The accused will be taken on police remand for further invention,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime), said.

