INDIA

Gurugram: Man assaulted by score of people post Holi party, 4 held

NewsWire
0
0

A 20-year-old man, hailing from Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, was allegedly beaten by a group of people after he along with his friend was returning home from a party in Gurugram, the police said.

The Gurugram police have arrested four men from Gurugram on Friday in connection with the case which took place late on Wednesday evening.

The four accused have been identified as Ankit, Vikas, Arun and Rakesh, a resident of Delhi.

The video of the incident was widely circulated on the social media which prompted police action.

The victim Aakash Singh told the police that “he went to a party with Aakash and Rohtas Prajapati around 12.30 p.m. at Backyard Sports Club Sector-59 Gurugram on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., when we reached the Ghata intersection on Golf Course Road, four SUV’s rammed into our car one after the other. Around 25 to 30 people came out from their vehicle and beat him with mercilessly with iron roads, sticks while some of them held us at gunpoint and threatened us”.

In the incident, Aakash suffered many injuries, including fractures, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector-57.

He added, “We raised an alarm while the men were assaulting Aakash. When passersby started gathering, the assailants fled from the spot.”

“We have identified the suspects and four of them have been arrested. The cars and SUVs involved in the crime have been identified. The reason behind the assault was that Aakash had hit the vehicle of one of the suspects in the parking lot at the party venue by mistake, after which the suspects chased and beat him,” Sudhir Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector-65 police station, said.

Based on Ankit’s statement, the police registered a case against the suspects under various sections of the IPC, including the Armed Act at Sector 65 police station.

20230310-172203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Khori village demolitions: Civic body agrees in SC to roll out...

    PM Modi is a symbol of Gujarat’s pride and identity: Rajnath...

    Woman kills 6-year-old son in Gujarat’s Vadodara

    TRS holds statewide protests against Centre’s ‘anti-farmer policies’