A 20-year-old man, hailing from Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, was allegedly beaten by a group of people after he along with his friend was returning home from a party in Gurugram, the police said.

The Gurugram police have arrested four men from Gurugram on Friday in connection with the case which took place late on Wednesday evening.

The four accused have been identified as Ankit, Vikas, Arun and Rakesh, a resident of Delhi.

The video of the incident was widely circulated on the social media which prompted police action.

The victim Aakash Singh told the police that “he went to a party with Aakash and Rohtas Prajapati around 12.30 p.m. at Backyard Sports Club Sector-59 Gurugram on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., when we reached the Ghata intersection on Golf Course Road, four SUV’s rammed into our car one after the other. Around 25 to 30 people came out from their vehicle and beat him with mercilessly with iron roads, sticks while some of them held us at gunpoint and threatened us”.

In the incident, Aakash suffered many injuries, including fractures, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector-57.

He added, “We raised an alarm while the men were assaulting Aakash. When passersby started gathering, the assailants fled from the spot.”

“We have identified the suspects and four of them have been arrested. The cars and SUVs involved in the crime have been identified. The reason behind the assault was that Aakash had hit the vehicle of one of the suspects in the parking lot at the party venue by mistake, after which the suspects chased and beat him,” Sudhir Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector-65 police station, said.

Based on Ankit’s statement, the police registered a case against the suspects under various sections of the IPC, including the Armed Act at Sector 65 police station.

