Gurugram: Man burnt to death in flat

A 46-year-old man was burnt to death after his house caught fire on the fifth floor of Tata Raisina Residency in Sector 59 on Thursday.

The deceased, a resident of Jharkhand, used to work as a driver and was living in rented EWS flat at the residency, the police said.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire and Emergency Services, said the fire department received information around 12:25 p.m. and three firefighters were rushed to the spot.

The fire incident took place around 12 p.m. and the man was found burnt to death sitting on the bed while other family members were present. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known,” he said.

The officials said the neighbour had noticed the smoke and raised an alarm. They even tried to douse the flame but the person could not be saved.

Prima facie, according to fire officials, the incident appears to be a case of fire due to a short circuit.

