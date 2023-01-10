INDIA

Gurugram: Man carrying reward of Rs 25,000 held in murder case

NewsWire
0
0

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a property dealer in the Palam Vihar area of Gurugram on October 30, police said on Tuesday.

The police had already arrested the victim’s wife and her paramour’s accomplice for the alleged crime and fixed a Rs 25,000 reward on Bablu Khan’s arrest.

Preet Pal Sangwan ACP (Crime) said that Bablu Khan Mohmdeen (42) killed 40-year-old Dharmesh Yadav, in connivance with the deceased’s wife.

The woman had reportedly handed over her jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh to Mohmdeen to execute the crime.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the deceased’s wife, along with him, had planned to kill Dharmesh to grab his property and marry him. Later, Khan and Mohmdeen carried out the crime and killed the victim,” Sangwan said.

The deceased’s father Nathuram had registered a murder case against an unknown person. Based on the complaint, the police started the investigation.

During the probe, it came to the fore that the deceased’s wife had hatched a murder conspiracy along with her lover.

“The accused is on seven days’ police remand. Six cases of Gangster Act, POCSO Act and Arms Act were registered against Khan in Uttar Pradesh,” the ACP said.

20230110-152404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.19 cr of Hyderabad firm officials

    IPL 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz joins Gujarat Titans as replacement for Jason...

    Mumbai Khiladis kick-start Kho Kho grassroots program in Pune

    Rising child labour cause of worry in TN