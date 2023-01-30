INDIA

Gurugram: Man dies after falling off tractor on Dwarka Expressway

NewsWire
A 33-year-old man fell from a tractor after losing his balance and came under the wheels of its trailer on the Dwarka Expressway under the Bajghera police station area.

The deceased, identified as Ashish Mahto (33), was seated just beside the tractor driver.

A preliminary probe suggests that the victim lost his balance as the tractor was being driven rashly.

The tractor driver, identified as Brijlal Shah (39), was arrested and booked for rash driving and death by negligence at the Bajghera police station.

According to the police, Mahto was part of a group that had gone to Dhankot canal to immerse an idol of Goddess Saraswati and was returning to his uncle’s residence when the incident took place at about 10 p.m. on Friday.

“The driver was driving the tractor recklessly at a high speed. I asked him to drive carefully, but he ignored it… When the tractor took a turn, my nephew fell and came under the wheels of the trailer,” Gajendra, the deceased’s uncle told the police.

“An FIR has been registered against the errant driver based on a complaint given by the victim’s uncle. Further probe is on,” said Aman Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bajghera police station.

