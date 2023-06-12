A Gurugram resident reportedly handed over his car and other valuables to a thief in an intoxicated condition after consuming alcohol with him inside his own vehicle.

Gurugram resident Amit Prakash, 30, had drinks inside his car on Friday night, but a burglar who managed to join him for drinks stole his car and other things from him.

Amit Prakash, who works in a private company on Golf Course Road, planned to unwind in his car after work and shortly after he started drinking, he was joined by a stranger.

Later, when the victim was in an intoxicated condition, the thief asked him to get out of his car near Delhi’s Subhash Chowk, and then drove off, leaving Amit stranded.

Amit was forced to use the metro to get to his home. Amit didn’t remember the incident again until the next day, at which point he went to the Sector 65 police station to lodge a complaint, according to The Times of India.

The police have accused the man of theft under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After finishing his shift, Amit allegedly went to a BYOB kiosk at the Lakeforest Wine Shop on Golf Course Road.

“In an intoxicated condition, I paid Rs 20,000 for one wine bottle that had Rs 2,000 as its MRP. The shopowner, however, returned Rs 18,000 in cash,” the victim stated in his complaint to the police.

“After that I went to my car and started drinking again. Suddenly, a stranger came and asked me if he too could join me for a few drinks. I obliged and offered him drinks,” Amit recounted.

Recalling the events, he mentioned that he drove along with the stranger until they reached Subhash Chowk. Astonishingly, upon arriving at the location, Amit admitted that he forgot that he was in his own car.

He said that he had done as the stranger had asked and got out of the automobile. He decided to take an auto-rickshaw to the HUDA City Centre metro station from there in order to get back to his house. Amit, however, was unable to recall any specifics of the stranger.

Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that efforts are being made to study the CCTV footage in an effort to identify the person involved in the incident.

