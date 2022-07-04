A Gurugram resident has been arrested for allegedly raping a Delhi-based woman, he had befriended over social media, on the pretext of marrying her, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Paras Munjal, 32, a resident of Sector 51. The victim, who works in a private company, filed a police complain, alleging that he raped her several times on the pretext of marriage.

The woman told the police that she had met Munjal via a social media website and they became good friends and started meeting each other. During this, the accused promised to marry her but sexually assaulted her for several months.

“On July 2, he took me to a birthday party and on return, forced me into a physical relationship. When I resisted, he thrashed me badly. Finally, I reported the matter to the police,” the woman said in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under various Sections of IPC at Sector 50 police station.

“The accused has confessed to the crime. He was produced in a local court on Monday, which sent him to judicial custody,” SHO Rajesh Kumar said.

20220704-215601