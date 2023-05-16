INDIA

Gurugram man held for raping woman, blackmailing her with objectionable pictures

A Gurugram man was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing his Instagram friend and also threatening to kill her, police said on Tuesday.

The woman told the police that she had met the accused Nitish Sharma through Instagram.

“On April 26, we met for the first time at Sikenderpur Metro Station in Gurugram and he offered me a soft drink laced with seductives to me and after consuming this, I lost consciousness and when I came to my senses, I found myself in an OYO hotel and accused made my objection pictures and videos,” she said.

“He started blackmailing and started pressuring me that he will upload my pictures and videos on social media if I disclose the matter to anyone,” she started in her complaint.

In connection with the matter, the police received a zero FIR and later filed an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC, including rape, at the DLF Police Station and nabbed the accused on Monday.

A senior police officer said that after a medical examination, the victim was produced in a city court for her testimony under Section 164 of CrPC.

