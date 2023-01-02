INDIA

Gurugram man was beaten to death over old enmity, five held: Police

Five men were arresting for allegedly beating to death a 25-year-old shopkeeper in Gurugram over “old enmity”, police said on Monday.

Sonu Kumar was severely beaten with sticks and rods by at least 7 to 8 men in Jal Vihar, Sector 46, on Saturday, and the incident captured in CCTV cameras installed at the spot.

The accused have been identified as Gangaram alias Buddu, Manjeet, Ashish, Yug, and Karan Saini.

According to the police, a team from the Crime Branch nabbed the criminals from Sohna area following secret inputs on Monday.

“The accused disclosed before the police they had an old enmity with the victim and due to this, they killed him. Five accused have been arrested remaining will be nabbed soon,” ACP, Crime, Preet Pal Sangwan said.

Sonu Kumar was seriously injured in the incident that took place around 2.45 p.m. on Saturday when he was sitting inside his utensil shop in Sector 46.

The police said that after the incident, Sonu’s cousin David rushed him to a hospital in the city where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning.

The cousin told the police that at least 7 to 8 to eight men first beat him and later they beat Sonu brutally with sticks and rods.

A case under relevant sections including the murder of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Sector 50 police station.

