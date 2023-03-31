INDIA

Gurugram: Man who shot at colleague lands in police net

Gurugram police have arrested an employee of a financial advisory company for allegedly shooting at his co-worker following an argument over a chair in the office.

The accused has been identified as Aman Jangra (35), a resident of Hisar, who was arrested from a bus stand in Gurugram on Thursday, the police said on Friday.

The police said the victim Vishal (25) and Aman used to work in the same office in Sector 44. The accused had gone to the office on his weekly off on Wednesday when an alteraction took place between the two over a chair.

“The next day (Friday), again a fight broke out between the two following which the company terminated the accused on the same day. The accused then shot at Vishal with a country-made pistol near the office and fled from the spot,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

Vishal was critically injured after the bullet hit him on the chest and is presently undergoing treatment.

