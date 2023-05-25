A day after a man consumed poison alleging harassment by a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) councillor and his son over a monetary dispute, the police on Thursday booked the father-son duo for abetment to suicide.

The accused have been identified as Virender Yadav, the councillor of Ward No. 3, and his son Chotu, said Manoj Kumar, ACP (Udyog Vihar).

Vikram 936), the deceased, had named the duo father-son in a video recorded by his 11-year-old daughter before attempting to end his life on May 24. Later, he succumbed at a private hospital on the same day.

The victim’s wife has alleged that her husband had arranged Rs 14.50 lakh for Virender Yadav to fight the MCG elections, but when he demanded his money back, the father-son duo beat him up on several occasions and even threatened him with dire consequences, which forced him to take the extreme step.

“We have registered a case of abetment to suicide based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s wife against the area councillor and his son. There was some monetary dispute between the two parties. The matter is under investigation,” the ACP said.

