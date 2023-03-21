INDIALIFESTYLE

Gurugram: MCG to built all-weather swimming pool within two years

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be building a proposed government-run all-weather swimming pool at Kamala Nehru Park within two years, officials said on Tuesday.

The MCG has asked for tenders and after checking the documents of the bidding company, the tender for the project will be floated.

As per MCG officials, the “state-of-the-art” and the “world-class” swimming pool will be renovated at a cost of 13.15 crore. It will be a six-lane swimming pool, equipped with changing rooms, toilets, hot and cold water facilities, and will have a seating capacity of over 100 people.

Additionally, medical personnel, coaches and lifeguards will also be present at the facility, said the civic body officials, while adding that yoga, gym, cafeteria and restaurants will also be developed near the pool.

There are over 150 swimming pools in the city, out of which only one located in Kamla Nehru Park is government-run. It stays closed from October to March.

At present, the pool at the park is 25m long and 12m wide.

“We are aiming to build the pool as per world-class standards. Our target is to not only provide residents with a swimming pool for recreational purposes but also a platform for young swimmers and state-level players to hone their skills to take part in national and international competitions and make the city proud. The tendering process of the project will be completed soon,” said Vishal Garg, an MCG official.

