Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Thursday inspected several areas here to check the preparations of the corporation before the monsoon onset.

During the inspection, the Commissioner took feedback from the officials and gave them necessary directions.

Ahuja instructed the officials to ensure adequate cleaning of drains, sewerage, roads, streets and install water pumps along with manpower ahead of the monsoon.

Talking to the media, the Commissioner said that he had instructed the MCG’s engineering wing to make necessary arrangements for fixing the water-logging problem during the monsoon.

“MCG is making all the efforts that this time nobody in Gurugram faces any kind of inconvenience during monsoon,” he said.

The MCG Commissioner visited Shanti Nagar, Marla, Laxmi Garden, Pataudi Road, Bus Depot, Railway Culvert Sector-9, Nai Basai water pond, Laxman Vihar-Sector-4, among others.

–IANS

str/sdr/bg