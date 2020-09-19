Gurugram NGO rehabilitates Bihar flood victims

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) A Gurugram-based NGO M3M Foundation has taken the initiative to rehabilitate flood victims in the east Champaran district of Bihar.

The NGO in collaboration with another NGO ‘Rise Always Welfare Society’ (RAWS) facilitates reconstruction and redevelopment of houses as well as the provision of a gas stove for at least 30 families in Bihar’s east Champaran district. Fifteen houses have already been constructed at Bhaja Tola, East Sareya, West Sareya, Matiarwa, Bankat and Majharia of the East Champaran district.

“The rural community in the east Champaran district has been hit hard by floods. As a responsible organisation, we stand with them in this hour and are committed to supporting them through financial as well as psychological means,” said Payal Kanodia, trustee, M3M Foundation.

At present, the districts of east Champaran, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Saran were reeling under the impact of floods with all major rivers maintaining a rising trend. The floods have affected 81.59 lakh people across 16 districts, besides damaged standing crops spanning across 7.5 lakh hectares.

RAWS has been actively spearheading rehabilitation efforts in Bihar. It has joined hands with another NGO M3M Foundation to extend economic and psychological support to flood victims.

“Bihar floods have severely impacted the population, especially the vulnerable section of society. It is our ethical responsibility to empathise and support them in whichever way we can,” said Sarvesh Tiwari, Chairman, RAWS.

These houses have been constructed of bamboo that is known for its sustainability and resilience as a construction material. The sheets of bamboos were made at one location for constructing the wall of these huts. Later, these sheets were transported to the locations where beneficiaries reside, to be combined with cement sheets.

–IANS

ajk/khz/bg