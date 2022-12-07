The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) of Gurugram issued non-bailable warrant against 18 city-based builders during the present year.

Non-bailable warrant have been issued by the court of RERA adjudicating officer (AO) against 18 builders in as many as 86 contempt cases at different times, filed by 86 different complainants for the execution of RERA court orders as per RERA Act 2016.

These cases pertain to refund and delayed possession charges.

Maximum contempt cases have been lodged against Raheja Developers Limited, followed by Ansal Housing and others.

The AO court issued 20 non-bailable warrants against Raheja Developers in 20 different contempt cases, in which the court passed a decree in favour of the complainants-cum-allottees, who had approached the court for the execution of RERA orders.

In another 17 contempt cases, non-bailable warrants have been issued by the AO court against Ansal Housing and Construction Limited.

Ten non-bailable warrants in 10 different contempt cases have been issued against Against Tashee Land Developers Limited, followed by six against International Land Developers Private Limited, five against Vatika Limited, four against Ramprastha Promoters and Developers Limited, three each against Ireo Grace Realtech, Imperia Structure Limited and Kashish Developers Limited, two each against Angle Infrastructure Limited, CHD Developers Private Limited, ILD Millennium, and Supertech Limited & Tirupati Buildplaza, and one each against Alim Infotech City Pvt Ltd, Blackberry Realcon Pvt Ltd, Clarion Properties Limited, Identity Buildtech, Krish Realtech Limited, Sare Gurugram Pvt Ltd and Sepset Properties Limited.

The directors of the judgement debtors were directed by the AO to file a list of assets and an affidavit stating particulars of assets, but they failed to respond, leading to intentional disobedience of orders of AO, read the warrant issued by the AO court.

The AO office has also served show-cause notices to the Police Commissioner of Gurugram for not acting as per the non-bailable warrant directions.

Rajender Kumar, the adjudicating officer, said, “The police were bound to arrest the persons mentioned in the warrants and produce them before the AO court, but they failed to do so. We have issued a show-cause notice to the Commissioner of Police for not acting as per the NBW directions.”

K.K. Khandelwal, RERA Chairman, Gurugram, said, “We are duty-bound to act as per the RERA Act and bring justice to the end users-cum-allottees.”

