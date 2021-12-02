HomeHEALTHGurugram on alert amid Omicron scare
Gurugram on alert amid Omicron scare

By CanIndia New Wire Service
Amid the threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the district administration of Gurugram has been alerted and orders on precautionary measures issued, officials said on Thursday.

“It has been made mandatory for the general public to wear masks in public places and follow the rules of social distancing. Those who don’t do so will be fined,” an order read.

The orders have been issued by Deputy Commissioner, Yash Garg, in compliance with the guidelines notified by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij for the prevention of infection of the variant.

According to the orders, it has been made mandatory for all people to follow the Covid protocol including social distancing, in Gurugram.

Besides, the concerned departments like police, health, municipal corporation and the market committee will also impose fines on the individuals not wearing face masks.

“The officials of all the concerned departments have been instructed to ensure that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prescribed regarding the covid protocol is strictly followed. It has been made mandatory to follow the SOP mentioned in Pandemic Alert-Safe Haryana,” the orders said.

