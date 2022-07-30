Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana police has arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in making fake passports, visas, Voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards and other documents for gangsters.

He has arranged fake passports, visas, Voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards for several notorious criminals including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother and nephew of gangster Naresh Sethi and several Punjab-based gangsters by using forged documents, officers said on Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Raju Nepali, a native of Nepal. The accused was residing in Gurugram’s Chakkarpur village after changing his name as Bhairav Tiwari.

An official of the STF received a tip-off regarding the movement of the accused, Raju Nepali, who was believed to be in touch with several gangsters.

Following this, a trap was laid near the Labour Chowk on Gurugram-Faridabad Road on July 27 and the accused was overpowered.

During the investigation, the police have also recovered the passport form of Chakkarpur resident Samar Singh, and the slip of appointment letter for the online passport of Jaspal Singh, a resident of Punjab, from the possession of the accused.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Jaspal Singh lives in Bhondsi’s Maruti Kunj area and has come out of jail on bail recently. He is changing his address to get a passport.

Raju told police that he along with Sonu, a resident of Aaya Nagar in Delhi, used to make fake passports.

“The accused is on four days police remand. Further action will be taken after disclosure during interrogation in the remand period. Raids are being conducted to arrest his accomplice,” a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered at the DLF phase-1 police station in Gurugram.

20220730-145408