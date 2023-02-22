The city police have arrested an accused involved in an alleged murder of a cab driver, Rahul, who was shot dead by three unidentified armed persons near his house, officials said.

The incident happened late Tuesday night in the Saraswati Enclave area in Gurugram.

The accused, identified as Deepak Raghav (20), was arrested from Surat Nagar in Gurugram on Wednesday, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Rahul (victim) was involved in the murder of one of their accomplice’s father.

“Keeping enmity, the three accused hatched a plan and then executed the crime. The accused will be taken on remand to know the whereabouts of the remaining criminals,” Preet Pal Sangam, ACP (crime) said.

According to the police, the assailants were on a motorcycle and had been waiting for the victim at the location to execute the crime.

Soon after the incident, Rahul was taken to the civil hospital Gurugram, where the doctors declared him dead during the treatment.

The police said a team reached the spot after they got information about the crime. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint given by the deceased’s wife a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59-A of the Arms Act was registered against an unknown person at Sector-10A police station.

