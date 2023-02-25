INDIALIFESTYLE

Gurugram: Over Rs 22.58 cr fine issued against overloaded vehicles in 2022

Tightening the noose against overloaded vehicles in the district, around 5,244 challans imposing fine of over Rs 22.58 crore were issued in 2022 by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Gurugram, the officials said.

On the other hand, officials of the mining department said that 40 vehicles involved in illegal mining activities have been seized and 25 FIRs have been lodged against them along with imposing a fine of Rs 96.82 lakh from April 2022 till now.

Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “Overloaded vehicles also pose a serious threat to the lives of commuters, besides damaging the roads.”

While giving instructions to the concerned department officials, Yadav said, all officers concerned should work with caution and keep a watch on illegal mining in Gurugram.

“Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) will also do a surprise inspection of vehicles involved in mining zone and mining activities along with complaints of illegal mining, he said.

He added the police should ensure that the vehicles carrying building materials on the road are covered with tarpaulin as per the rules, as such vehicles pollute the environment and many times they also cause accidents.”

20230225-183403

