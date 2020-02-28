Gurugram police arrest 2 persons for uploading communal posts

Gurugram, March 2 (IANS) The Gurugram police has registered an FIR against two persons for uploading “communal” posts on social media.

The action was taken after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the district police to take action against the accused.

The cyber crime cell managed to trace the culprits from Jaipur and has stepped up its investigation.

The objectionable posts were noticed by a person who forwarded them to the Chief Minister on his Twitter handle on February 28.

“The uploaded posts have the potential to instigate communal violence in Gurugram. The attempt to spoil the communal harmony of the district was defeated with cooperation extended by a common man,” said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the Gurugram police have appealed to all citizens to be vigilant while receiving or forwarding posts on social media.

