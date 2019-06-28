Gurugram Police arrest man in Indiabulls extortion case

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Gurugram Police have arrested a man accused of trying to extort Rs 10 crore from Indiabulls Housing Finance by threatening to malign its reputation.

The accused, 58-year-old Ram Mani Pandey, had threatened to cause a loss to Indiabulls’ share value by revealing damaging information against the company among investors.

Pandey was booked under sections 384, 465, 464 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code on Friday and has been taken into custody for three days.

The police said they acted on a complaint by the Chief General Manager of Indiabulls on June 4.

–IANS

ravi/kr