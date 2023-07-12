Following a crackdown on dreaded and wanted criminals, the Gurugram police have arrested 66 persons who have been engaged in serious crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, dacoit, snatching, and other illegal activities over the last two months.

Police said that around 11 cases of murder, some of them were blind murder cases filed in different police stations of Gurugram. While working on these cases, the police arrested 23 criminals and cracked all the cases.

Similarly, 20 cases of loot and dacoit were also reported in the city, while tracing the culprits the police nabbed 37 suspects and solved 14 cases.

The police also apprehended six accused in connection with the snatching cases and recovered six mobile phones, one motorcycle, jewelry and Rs 6,000 from their possession.

The crackdown comes following the direction of Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) told IANS that specific information and public cooperation are very important when it comes to tackling and preventing crime.

She emphasised that cooperation between police and the public plays a significant role in investigating and prosecuting criminals engaged in different offenses.

“We received information from specific resources to keep an eye on the movements and activities of the criminals and anti-social elements. We believe such elements can be a threat to the city and disrupt law and order situation or execute any crime,” he said.

He said that such action against the dreaded culprits will be continued in the future to further ensure a sense of security and safety among the people.

