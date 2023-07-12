INDIA

Gurugram police arrests 66 criminals in two months

NewsWire
0
0

Following a crackdown on dreaded and wanted criminals, the Gurugram police have arrested 66 persons who have been engaged in serious crimes such as murder, attempt to murder, dacoit, snatching, and other illegal activities over the last two months.

Police said that around 11 cases of murder, some of them were blind murder cases filed in different police stations of Gurugram. While working on these cases, the police arrested 23 criminals and cracked all the cases.

Similarly, 20 cases of loot and dacoit were also reported in the city, while tracing the culprits the police nabbed 37 suspects and solved 14 cases.

The police also apprehended six accused in connection with the snatching cases and recovered six mobile phones, one motorcycle, jewelry and Rs 6,000 from their possession.

The crackdown comes following the direction of Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) told IANS that specific information and public cooperation are very important when it comes to tackling and preventing crime.

She emphasised that cooperation between police and the public plays a significant role in investigating and prosecuting criminals engaged in different offenses.

“We received information from specific resources to keep an eye on the movements and activities of the criminals and anti-social elements. We believe such elements can be a threat to the city and disrupt law and order situation or execute any crime,” he said.

He said that such action against the dreaded culprits will be continued in the future to further ensure a sense of security and safety among the people.

2023071238102

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    1 killed in shooting at Lebanon mosque

    Mrunal Thakur exudes elegance in a traditional saree in ‘#Nani30’ first...

    Niantic lays off 230 workers, cancels NBA, Marvel games

    Cong demands probe into CPI(M)’s alleged plot to eliminate K.Sudhakaran