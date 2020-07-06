Gurugram police asked to file FIR against 14 departments

Gurugram, July 6 (IANS) The Gurugram district court has asked the police to register an FIR against 14 departments for allowing construction in an open area in sector 94. The court passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation, filed by RTI activist Raman Sharma.

According to the PIL, the violation was by private builders. They occupied ‘open space’ at 102 spots in sector 94 and constructed commercial establishments, it said.

“Open space is normally left with future prospective in sectors/colonies to develop public utilities, like parks, bus stands, gyms, hospitals and community centres. The builders occupied those lands in the last 7-8 years and built commercial buildings,” Sharma said.

The Town and Country Planning Department, the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, the Revenue Department, the Public Health Departments and others didn’t act when the land was encroached upon, he said.

The court has found violations of various laws, like the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994, the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act 1975, the Prevention and Control of Pollution Act 1974, the Forest Conservation Act 1980, the Suppression of Municipal Solid Waste Act 2000, the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Money Laundering Act and the Benami Transaction Act.

Alleging that bosses of these departments were directly involved in this multi- million crore rupees corruption, Sharma said the Gurugram police had been asked to register the FIR, initiate inquiry and submit reports.

“As per the court proceedings, if the Gurugram police failed to submit reports within 90 days, we will knock the court’s doors again,” Sharma said.

