Gurugram police foil kidnapping bid, three held

With the arrest of three alleged kidnappers, the Gurugram police claimed to have thwarted their attempt to abduct a minor in the Farrukhnagar area of the city.

According to the police, Vinay (27), Amit (22) and Tushar (20) had on Thursday prepared a plan to kidnap the minor son of a property dealer and demand Rs 1 crore as ransom.

To execute their plan, the trio had also snatched two cars on May 16 and May 25 but before they could go ahead and commit the crime, they were apprehended by the police on Thursday from Sadrana village near Sultanpur Lake after a tip-off.

“They had also conducted a recce and snatched two vehicles at gun points. One of the snatched vehicles was to be used to kidnap the child and keep the child captive while the other vehicle was to be used to collect the ransom amount,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

“They had also mixed intoxicating pills in soft drinks to render the child unconscious. On Thursday, they were on their way to kidnap the child when they were caught by the police,” the ACP said.

