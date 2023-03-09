INDIA

Gurugram Police issued 1,907 traffic challans on Holi day

The Gurugram traffic police issued 1,907 fines to traffic violators during the Holi festival on Wednesday including for wrong-lane driving, drunk driving, red light jumping, and not using a helmet or seat belt, officials said on Thursday.

Apart from this, the police also took action against those involved in gambling and selling liquor illegally.

A total of 34 accused involved in gambling were caught and seven cases were registered against them in the police stations concerned under relevant sections of the Gambling Act, they said.

The police also recovered a total of Rs 75,590, five laptops, an LED TV, 300 gambling chips, and playing cards from their possession.

Similarly, while taking action against those who keep/sell illegal liquor, a total of three accused were arrested and two cases were registered against them under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

A total of 96 bottles of English liquor, 36 bottles of country liquor, and 189 bottles of beer have also been recovered from them.

“In view of the Holi festival 5,000 policemen were deployed across Gurugram to keep a vigil on traffic violators and people those involve in illegal activities and to maintain law and order in the district,” said a senior police officer.

