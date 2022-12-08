To prevent crime and to nab criminals, a special campaign titled ‘Operation Clean-up’ was launched by the Gurugram on Wednesday, officials said.

The police said during the inaugural drive of the campaign on Thursday, the police arrested four persons accused of vehicle theft and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles and one auto-rickshaw from their possession.

Taking action against those who keep/sell liquor illegally, the police nabbed 79 persons against whom 78 cases were registered under at different police stations.

The police recovered a total of 2,383 bottles of liquor, including 214 bottles of foreign-made liquor, from their possession.

Apart from this, seven persons were arrested for the possession of narcotics.

The police also arrested seven persons for possessing illegal weapons, including six country-made pistols, one pistol and two live cartridges.

Thirty-five proclaimed offenders and 15 bail-jumpers were also arrested during the special drive.

“Such drives will be carried out in the future to break the chain of organised crime and petty crime to maintain law and order across Gurugram,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

