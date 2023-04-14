Three illegal arms suppliers and five receivers have been arrested and four pistols and 45 live cartridges have been recovered from their possession, the Gurugram police said on Friday.

The arms suppliers have been identified as Shalender (22), Nikhil (20) and Sidhant Kushwaha alias Dalda, while the receivers have been identified as Tinku (25), Manjeet (28), Sonu alias Daddu (30), Jaipal (30) and Joginder (30).

According to the police, they first nabbed Shalender on April 10 from the Bakhtawar Chowk in Gurugram and recovered one pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

Based on his discloser, Tinku, Manjeet, Sonu and Jaipal were held on April 11 from Beri in Jhajjar district of Haryana. Nikhil and Sidhant were arrested from Bhind, Madya Pradesh, on April 13, while Joginder was arrested from Paschim Vihar in Delhi.

During sustained interrogation, Shalender disclosed that he used to take weapons from Nikhil and Sidhant and supply them to the remaining five.

“Shalender revealed that he has been supplying illegal arms for the last one year. He used to buy country-made pistols from Bhind for Rs 5,000 and sell them for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. He also sold pistols for Rs 28,000 to Rs 30,000. He had earlier supplied around six pistols and 60 cartridges in Beri,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

