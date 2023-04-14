INDIA

Gurugram police nab three arms suppliers, five receivers

NewsWire
0
1

Three illegal arms suppliers and five receivers have been arrested and four pistols and 45 live cartridges have been recovered from their possession, the Gurugram police said on Friday.

The arms suppliers have been identified as Shalender (22), Nikhil (20) and Sidhant Kushwaha alias Dalda, while the receivers have been identified as Tinku (25), Manjeet (28), Sonu alias Daddu (30), Jaipal (30) and Joginder (30).

According to the police, they first nabbed Shalender on April 10 from the Bakhtawar Chowk in Gurugram and recovered one pistol and three live cartridges from his possession.

Based on his discloser, Tinku, Manjeet, Sonu and Jaipal were held on April 11 from Beri in Jhajjar district of Haryana. Nikhil and Sidhant were arrested from Bhind, Madya Pradesh, on April 13, while Joginder was arrested from Paschim Vihar in Delhi.

During sustained interrogation, Shalender disclosed that he used to take weapons from Nikhil and Sidhant and supply them to the remaining five.

“Shalender revealed that he has been supplying illegal arms for the last one year. He used to buy country-made pistols from Bhind for Rs 5,000 and sell them for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. He also sold pistols for Rs 28,000 to Rs 30,000. He had earlier supplied around six pistols and 60 cartridges in Beri,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

20230414-203804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Africa, Vietnam, UAE to participate in BTS-2021 in K’taka

    Birbhum Massacre: 4 remanded to CBI custody till April 10 (Ld)

    Anna university for academic audit of engineering students

    Nick Kyrgios pulls out of ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters with knee...