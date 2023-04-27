INDIA

Gurugram Police raid 17 bars/clubs; 2 arrested

A joint team of the Gurugram Police and the Drugs Control Department raided around 17 bars and clubs in Sector-29 on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, and nabbed two persons for allegedly serving hookah and illegal narcotic substances to the customers without appropriate licence, the police said on Thursday.

The raids were conducted after the police received information that illegal narcotic substances were being serving in some pubs/bars/restaurants.

The suspects were booked under the relevant sections of law at the DLF police station in Sector 29.

“Few other suspects have been identified. Further action in the case will be taken after a detailed investigation,” said Subhash Boken, PRO for Gurugram Police.

