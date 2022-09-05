INDIA

Gurugram Police return 130 stolen mobiles worth Rs 26 lakh to owners

NewsWire
0
0

Gurugram police have traced and returned 130 stolen/lost mobile phones worth around Rs 26 lakh to their owners, an official said on Monday.

The mobile phones were handed over to their owners at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Deepak Saharan.

“Our cyber cell teams have tracked these mobile phones and recovered 130 of these handsets. The recoveries also include costly high-end mobile phones. The phones were either stolen or lost in various parts of the city,” the DCP said.

In view of the inconvenience caused to the mobile phone users due to the loss of their sets, the Gurugram Police Commissioner had directed the police immediately lodge a non-cognisable offence report in such cases and return the phones to the owners after finding it help from technical support.

“For most people, mobile phones are more important than their monetary value due to saved data including contacts, passwords, bank details, and personal information. Police have made it a priority to trace lost or stolen phones with the help of technology,” Saharan said.

